Daimler, Electrada Partner to Accelerate Fleet Electrification

Electrada, a fleet electrification solutions company, and Daimler Truck Financial Services, a financial service providers for commercial vehicles, have partnered to push Daimler’s battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and Electrada’s 360 charging-as-a-service solution.

Providing the necessary infrastructure to power medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicle fleets, the all-in-one solution will first be provided to projects with selected customers in the U.S. in the first half of 2024.

“This partnership and its subsequent development will accelerate the proliferation of EV fleets across the country,” says Kevin Kushman, Electrada’s CEO. “Daimler Truck Financial Services and Daimler Trucks North America are industry leaders and seek to remove barriers to electrification through collaborative solutions that provide a more seamless, reliable conversion strategy for their customers.”

Electrada’s 360 is an end-to-end, technology-agnostic approach that allows fleets to electrify intelligently, cost-effectively and customized to their specific use cases with a fully capitalized, integrated and performance-contracted electric fuel solution.

The agreement further aligns Daimler Truck North America’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle lineup with its overall corporate sustainability strategy and will accelerate fleet electrification nationwide. Daimler Truck already offers electric trucks in the United States, including the Class 8 eCascadia, Class 6 EM2 and the Class 5 MT50e. Furthermore, the Freightliner eM2 will begin series production in the fourth quarter of this year.