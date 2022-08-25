Cushman-Wakefield Chooses Blink as Preferred EV Charging Supplier

Cushman & Wakefield, a global real estate services firm, has signed a preferred supplier agreement for the marketing and potential deployment of Blink Charging Co.’s electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and related services to Cushman & Wakefield clients throughout the United States. Cushman & Wakefield has agreed to engage its network of property managers to introduce Blink equipment and services as a potential amenity at the commercial properties it manages.

“Blink is pleased to provide Cushman & Wakefield clients with access to Blink EV fast charging stations and services,” says Michael D. Farkas, chairman and CEO of Blink. “The Blink network of EV chargers provide much needed charging solutions for Cushman & Wakefield’s clients. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to build a greener future while enhancing resident and tenant experiences at their clients’ properties.”

Blink was selected for its range of products, services and innovative solutions with flexible business models that meet the diverse needs and challenges property owners face. This includes providing options such as having Blink own the equipment and share a portion of the revenues with the host or be host owned for properties who want to be the sole owner and operator of their EV charging stations. Blink also offers a hybrid where Blink covers the cost of equipment, operations, and administration.

Cushman & Wakefield client properties will also have access to EV fast-charging technology with a full range of deployment configurations. This includes single and multiple cord pedestals, individual and paired wall-mount chargers and DC multi-family fast-charging stations all operable on the proprietary Blink Network, a cloud-based tool that operates Blink EV chargers and their charging data.

“This agreement puts us and our clients at the forefront of the movement toward more sustainable transportation,” states Marla Maloney, president of Americas services at Cushman & Wakefield. “We look forward to working with Blink to effectively address the needs of the growing population of EV drivers and contribute to a greener future while enhancing the tenant and resident experience.”