Cummins Westport’s B6.7N Natural Gas Engine Receives Certifications

Cummins Westport Inc. (CWI) has received certifications from both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its B6.7N natural gas engine.

Like the Cummins Westport ISX12N and L9N engines, the B6.7N meets the CARB low NOx standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr – a 90% reduction from engines operating at the current EPA NOx limit of 0.2 g/bhp-hr. The B6.7N also meets 2021 EPA greenhouse gas emission (GHG) requirements.

“We’re proud to continue our legacy of emissions-leading products,” says Gordon Exel, president of CWI. “The B6.7N is an excellent choice for medium-duty customers looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower their overall environmental footprint without sacrificing performance.”

The B6.7N natural gas engine is available with ratings from 200 to 240 horsepower and up to 560 foot-pound of peak torque. The B6.7N is designed for truck, school bus and shuttle bus applications. Like Cummins Westport’s L9N and ISX12N engines, the B6.7N features on-board diagnostics, an enhanced, maintenance-free three-way catalyst, a closed crankcase ventilation system and an engine control module.

“All of the institutional knowledge we developed with the 9-liter and 12-liter engines went into the B6.7N,” says Tom Hodek, sales and VPI program director of CWI. “We’re now able to deliver a full suite of ‘near zero’ emissions options for the on-highway market, and we feel these products give the industry an economically viable way to reduce emissions while maintaining performance and low cost of operation.”

All CWI engines offer customers the choice of using compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas or renewable natural gas as a fuel.

Photo: B6.7N natural gas engine