Cummins to Support Heliox EV Charging Products for Fleet Customers

Cummins Inc. and Heliox, a supplier of fast-charging solutions, have signed an agreement for the sale and service of EV chargers in North America, including the Mobile 50 (50 kW DC) and Flex 180 (180 kW DC) products.

The Mobile 50 plugs into 480 V AC wall sockets and can be used anywhere there is a compatible power source. Its portable design does not require fixed installation, which will save fleets on infrastructure costs as they transition to battery-electric vehicles.

The Flex 180 solution provides up to three dispensers capable of static, sequential and dynamic charging for optimal flexibility in charging for fleet customers. Dispensing options can come in both plug and pantograph options for transit bus customers.

Both EV charger products are available through Cummins’ North America distribution network, and Cummins Sales and Service, North America, will deliver fast, high-quality repairs and planned maintenance for the EV chargers via nearly 200 service locations in North America.