Cummins, Chevron Double-Down on Alt Fuels for Transportation

Cummins Inc. and Chevron U.S.A. Inc. have inked a memorandum of understanding aimed at taking advantage of the companies’ “complementary positioning” in natural gas, hydrogen and other low-carbon alternative fuels.

Cummins and Chevron are already engaged in a strategic collaboration on hydrogen and renewable natural gas, and they are expected to work on other liquid renewable fuels, such as renewable gasoline blends, biodiesel and renewable diesel.

The collaboration is intended to “encourage commercial and industrial adoption in North America.”

“Through Accelera by Cummins, we have leading zero-emissions technologies for commercial and industrial applications, and we continue to offer a broad portfolio of engine-based solutions that reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions today,” says Jennifer Rumsey, president and CEO of Cummins.

“By collaborating strategically with Chevron, we plan to improve access to fuel and infrastructure for our customers, helping grow the availability of alternative and renewable fuels while reducing emissions.”

Cummins and Chevron each have contributed to the research, development and global deployment of alternative fuels innovation, systems and technologies and will work together on enabling the commercial development at scale of alternative fuels production, transportation and delivery systems for industrial and commercial markets, with target consumption by transportation vehicles of the type manufactured by Cummins.

Workstreams in the new collaboration focus on hydrogen, natural gas and other alternative lower-carbon-intensity fuels, such as renewable gasoline blends, biodiesel, renewable diesel, compressed natural gas, and other liquid renewables.