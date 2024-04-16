ChargePilot Will Manage CTtransit Electric Buses at Three Connecticut Sites

Connecticut public transit provider CTtransit has selected The Mobility House to manage the charging of its electric buses at three sites statewide. ChargePilot will avoid peak TOU (time of use) rates by automatically choosing the lowest cost time to charge while ensuring availability for scheduled departures — minimizing the overall costs of charging its fleets.

“We are thrilled to be working with CTtransit to manage the charging of their electric buses,” says Greg Hintler, CEO, North America of The Mobility House. “We look forward to helping them achieve their goal of converting the statewide public transportation bus fleet from diesel to zero-emission models by 2035.”

ChargePilot will manage 23 ABB 150-kW HVC chargers CTtransit already installed, with as many New Flyer Xcelsior 40-foot buses across bus depots in Stamford, Hartford and Hamden, Conn. ChargePilot will dynamically adjust charging for existing site loads at Hamden and Hartford, further maximizing cost savings.

The Mobility House’s charging system will also be integrated with CTtransit’s fleet operations software. This integration will allow ChargePilot to optimize charging around fleet schedules and ensure buses are ready for their scheduled pullout.

“With the addition of electric bus smart charging at these three sites, we are taking a meaningful step toward our fleet electrification goal,” says Thomas Stringer, CTtransit general manager. “We have been impressed with the energy management capabilities of ChargePilot, which we expect will save us hundreds of thousands in reduced energy costs.”

The CTtransit project represents The Mobility House’s 100th site sold in North America, for a total of more than 32,000 kW of total charging capacity there. This adds to the company’s charging depot portfolio that includes notable transit agencies such as New York City Transit, St. Louis Metro and Long Beach Transit. ChargePilot manages more than 1,700 charging depot sites worldwide.