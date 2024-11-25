Crown Linen Orders Two 22-Foot Xos Step Vans

Fleet electrification provider Xos Inc. has received a purchase order from Crown Linen Service Inc., a supplier of linen and uniform rental services. Crown Linen has ordered two fully electric 22-foot step vans, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact.

“We are thrilled to partner with Xos Inc. in our journey toward a greener future,” says Plato Spilios, co-president of Crown Linen. “Integrating electric vehicles into our fleet is a crucial part of our strategy to provide environmentally responsible services to our customers while maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and reliability.”

The Xos SV step vans, with zero tailpipe emissions, align with Crown Linen’s energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives. In addition to contributing to cleaner air, these EVs are engineered to deliver long-term total cost of ownership (TCO) savings.

“We’re proud to support Crown Linen’s sustainability goals,” adds Dakota Semler, CEO and co-founder of Xos. “Our electric vehicles not only help reduce carbon tailpipe emissions but also provide cost savings and superior performance. We are confident that Crown Linen will experience the full range of benefits that come with switching to electric.”