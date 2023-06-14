Creative Bus Sales Rebrands to Model 1 Commercial Vehicles

Creative Bus Sales, a bus and transportation services dealer, has rebranded to Model 1 Commercial Vehicles. The company says the new name and brand identity reflects the evolution beyond bus sales to also include distribution, service, parts, financing and insurance for a variety of internal combustion, alternative fuel and electric commercial vehicles.

“For more than 40 years, we’ve been Creative Bus Sales. The move to Model 1 is a significant decision for us,” says Tony Matijevich, president. “We’ve always had an appetite and ability to pioneer new spaces. Our goal is to lead the industry into what’s next – solving transportation issues with visionary thinking. Moving forward for us means welcoming the future. We’re the same team with a new generation of leaders, and I’m excited to see how the team embodies our company’s purpose: to go first.

Model 1 represents more than 20 top commercial vehicles (bus, van, EV and other alternative fuel) manufacturers across the country. The new brand identity and name will be rolled out across all of the company’s locations and communication channels in the coming weeks.

Today, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, operates 22 dealer locations throughout the U.S. and employs more than 400 professionals.