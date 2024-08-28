Coulomb Solutions Begins Producing New On-Board Charger, AC EVSE Combo

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) has started production of its commercial electric vehicle 40-kW On-Board Charger and AC EVSE. The OBC and EVSE combo were first introduced at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo) in Las Vegas in May 2024.

This concept lets fleet and bus customers charge their vehicles overnight on their current infrastructure without waiting for the installation of upgraded electrical service or DC fast charging.

The Combo is compatible with many standard and existing outlets (including welders, appliances and vehicle lifts). It has inputs of 208, 220 and 240 volts, single-phase power with full power output of 40 kW. The Combo uses a typical NACS charging connector and can fully charge a 600-kWh Class 8 heavy-duty battery commercial EV overnight.

“We are very excited to bring CSI’s new 40-kW AC EVSE and 40-kW On-Board Charger to the commercial electric vehicle market,” says David Mazaika, CEO of CSI. “Local utilities are in high demand to install Level 3 DC fast chargers. In some cases, particularly in California, the wait may be more than 24 months before commercial fleets can start their projects, and the costs are very high.

“CSI is offering a more rational solution that makes business sense for most commercial electric vehicle fleets, where vehicles operate to and from the same location each day and travel less than 300 miles,” adds Mazaika. “Our 40-kW EVSE and 40-kW On-Board Charger is innovative, allows fleets to fully charge overnight using standard outlets, can be installed much more quickly and easily — and at a fraction of the cost of a DC fast charger.”