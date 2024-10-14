Consumers Energy to Expand EV Charging to Michigan Workplaces

Consumers Energy is taking another step to power Michigan’s electric vehicle transformation with plans to install EV chargers at workplaces across the state. The energy provider expects over 500 workplaces will install charging by 2030.

“Consumers Energy is offering new approaches that will drive the growth of EVs,” says Lauren Snyder, the utility’s vice president of customer experience. “We’re breaking down barriers that will help get EVs into driveways at home, to fast public chargers, and now places where we work. Employers who are looking to attract and keep good workers now have another tool that will allow them to charge at work.”

The new workplace EV charging program offers $7,500 rebates to businesses that install two or more EV chargers for employees. Consumers Energy started offering the incentives in response to demand from businesses, and surveys that show as many as three-quarters of EV drivers want the option to charge at work.

Businesses can earn larger rebates if they make chargers available to the public, building on Consumers Energy’s community charging program that promotes charging in public parking locations.

“Consumers Energy has seen the number of EVs in our communities triple in the last four years,” adds Snyder. “We know people are looking more and more at clean vehicles, so we will continue to look for ways to power that interest with easy-to-use programs.”

Consumers Energy is trying to make EV ownership more affordable and convenient wherever people drive their vehicles in Michigan. Members of the company’s EV team recently took part in National Drive Electric Week events and plan to sponsor an opportunity to test-drive EVs in Kalamazoo.

The company projects it will power more than 1,500 public fast-charging locations by the end of 2030. EVs will be powered by an electric grid that is moving fast to become carbon neutral. Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal in 2025, reducing energy waste and adding renewable energy sources.