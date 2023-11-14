Consumers Energy Giving Electric Vehicles to Michigan Organizations

Midwest U.S. investor-owned utility Consumers Energy says it is providing electric vehicles to five organizations in west Michigan and the Great Lakes Bay region as a part of the utility’s PowerMIFleet program.

“Consumers Energy is working to ensure electric vehicles meet needs for people, businesses and, in this case, groups that serve thousands of people across our state,” says Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “We’re excited to help these organizations put wheels on the road, stretching their dollars and serving communities with clean energy-powered transportation.”

The following organizations will receive their vehicles by the middle of next year:

Messiah Baptist Church, Grand Rapids – One Ford e-Transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station;

Greater Grand Rapids NAACP – One Chevrolet Bolt and charging station;

Ionia Dial-A-Ride – Two Ford e-Transit vans with wheelchair accessibility and two charging stations;

Mass Transportation Authority, Flint – One Ford e-Transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station;

Midland Dial-A-Ride – One Ford e-Transit van with wheelchair accessibility and charging station.

PowerMIFleet sets aside funds to promote equitable access to clean transportation, supporting nonprofits and customer fleets that serve disadvantaged communities. Consumers Energy is also helping 11 Michigan school districts to add electric buses.

This summer, Consumers Energy also kicked off an effort to promote EV charging for community and multifamily locations, meeting the needs of drivers who don’t have their own house or driveway.

Consumers Energy has provided incentives for over 4,000 EV chargers for homes, businesses and along roads across the Lower Peninsula.