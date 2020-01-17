Consumers Energy Approves Rebates for EV Charging Stations

Consumers Energy has approved nearly 400 rebates for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at homes and in public locations across Michigan, laying the foundation of the state’s infrastructure for EV drivers.

Consumers Energy started PowerMIDrive last year to promote EV ownership for the environment and Michigan’s economy. The company has approved a total of 387 rebates for EV charging stations for homes, businesses, municipalities and multi-unit dwellings.

PowerMIDrive offers rebates of up to $500 for residential chargers and $5,000 for chargers in public and workplaces. Recipients receive payments after they install charging stations.

Rebates include 200 stations in public locations and another 24 fast-charging stations that can power up most of an EV’s battery in 30 minutes. The fast-charging stations will be located throughout the lower peninsula and should be operating by the end of 2020.

“We’re confident that 2020 will be a milestone year for electric vehicles in Michigan as businesses and residents install charging stations with help from Consumers Energy’s PowerMIDrive program,” says Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s senior vice president for customer experience. “It will be important to see EV charging kick into high gear, making it easy for owners to power their electric vehicles quickly and reliably.”

About 1.5 million electric vehicles were sold in the U.S. in the last decade. The Edison Electric Institute predicts over 18 million electric vehicles will be on U.S. roads by 2030.