Construction Begins on Battery Cell Manufacturing Plant in Mississippi

Amplify Cell Technologies, a joint venture between Accelera, Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC and PACCAR, recently broke ground at its new battery cell manufacturing plant in Marshall County, Mississippi.

The 500-acre site will be home to a two-million-square-foot, energy-efficient facility with an annual manufacturing capacity of 21-gigawatt hours (GWh) for the production of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery cells. Amplify plans to begin battery cell production in 2027 and is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs.

“I am thrilled to be here with so many of our partners to break ground on this new battery cell manufacturing facility in Marshall County,” says Kel Kearns, CEO of Amplify Cell Technologies. “United in the mission to decarbonize our highways and interstates, our founding partners are making a serious commitment. Marking the start of construction on site signifies this collective effort, and together we will lead the transformation of the commercial transportation industry.”

Leaders from Accelera, Daimler and PACCAR were joined by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and local officials to celebrate the groundbreaking.

“Mississippi is incredibly excited to welcome this historic private sector investment from the new joint venture between Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR,” says Reeves. “This project is the largest payroll commitment in state history, and it will bring an incredible 2,000 new jobs to this community. This fantastic investment from these industry leaders will help to further charge Mississippi’s electric economy.”

The new facility will produce LFP battery cells, a cell chemistry chosen for its durability and cost-effectiveness. This initiative will localize the battery supply chain, making it more robust and responsive to the needs of the growing electric commercial vehicle market in North America.

Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR have committed a combined $2 billion to $3 billion investment in this joint venture, and each owns 30% of Amplify Cell Technologies. EVE Energy serves as the technology partner with 10% ownership and contributes its battery cell design and manufacturing expertise to the venture. EVE Energy is a global technology leader in the manufacture of LFP battery cells for the vehicle industry. The partners are committed to leading the commercial vehicle industry’s transition to zero-emissions technologies and reducing carbon emissions consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement.