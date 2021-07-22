Connecticut Green-Lights Statewide EV Charging Initiative

Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) recently issued a final decision, as part of its Equitable Modern Grid initiative, to establish a nine-year program to support the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the state, focusing on equity and inclusion.

The decision outlines a statewide EV charging program that provides a combination of incentives for infrastructure – including electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) and fast-charging stations – and accompanying rate design offerings in an effort to develop a self-sustaining EV market, says PURA.

The Connecticut Light and Power Co. (d/b/a Eversource Energy)and The United Illuminating Co. (UI) will administer the program beginning Jan. 1, 2022. In the coming months, PURA will work with Eversource, UI and other stakeholders to ensure the successful launch of the program.

According to the Sierra Club, the program, which aims to achieve the adoption of 500,000 EV in Connecticut by 2030, addresses critical market segments and barriers to deploying EV charging infrastructure by including incentives for charging at multi-unit dwellings and workplaces (including fleet charging), destination charging, direct-current fast-charging, and residential single-family homes. The program will offer increased incentives for charging infrastructure in underserved communities, including environmental justice communities and public housing developments. PURA has also initiated a study to be conducted by Rocky Mountain Institute to examine potential transportation electrification mobility solutions for low- and medium-income communities in Connecticut, with a final report and recommendations anticipated later this year.

The program will also include a demand charge alternative, a load management program, and an education and outreach plan to be developed and implemented by the utilities.

PURA’s chairman, Marissa P. Gillett, says, “The new statewide program seizes the opportunities for ratepayers that come from electrifying our transportation sector, as the program will facilitate a proactive approach and seamless integration of new and emerging EV technologies across our state’s electric grid. Electric vehicles not only provide an opportunity to decarbonize the transportation sector, but also the potential to lower electric rates – a much welcome outcome for all Connecticut ratepayers.”