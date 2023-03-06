Companies Partner to Commercialize Class 4 Specialty Electric Vehicles

Phoenix Motor Inc. is working with Matthews Specialty Vehicles Inc. to jointly build and deploy Class 4 specialty electric vehicles for commercial applications such as mobile healthcare, biomedical services, bloodmobiles, bookmobiles, classrooms, public safety and shuttles.

The memorandum of understanding will support both Phoenix’s and Matthews’ long-term goals through their partnership in product development, manufacturing, assembly, service, sales, marketing and certification related to Phoenix’s commercial electric vehicles, including its Gen 4 vehicles, scheduled for launch within the next few months, and its Gen 5 ground-up, purpose-built chassis design, which is scheduled for 2024.

The companies also agreed to explore the opportunity of deploying e-rolling chassis technology in Phoenix vehicle models.

The partnership will target a minimum of 50 specialty EVs over the first three years.

“We are excited to be partnering with Matthews, one of the world leaders in specialty vehicles and shuttle vans,” says Dr. Lance Zhou, CEO of Phoenix Motorcars. “This partnership will provide tremendous growth opportunities and sustainable and green technology for Matthews’ customers as we execute on our plan to develop and produce our Gen 4 medium-duty vehicles and our Gen 5 ground-up chassis vehicles.”

“Phoenix Motorcars all-electric, medium-duty vehicles are a great fit for the Mathews Specialty Vehicles lineup,” adds Brad Matthews, owner and president of Matthews Specialty Vehicles. “We are proud to offer this EV solution to our global customer base.”