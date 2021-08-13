Companies Partner on EV Battery Cell Supply Deal

LG Energy Solution is providing Proterra Inc. with a long-term supply of cylindrical cells produced at an LG Energy Solution battery cell manufacturing plant in the U.S. as part of a new agreement.

The battery cells will be delivered to Proterra factories for the manufacture of the company’s commercial electric vehicle battery systems. Proterra will commit upfront a low nine-figure sum under the agreement to secure multiple GW hours of dedicated U.S.-manufactured battery cell capacity on an annual basis.

Proterra and LG Energy Solution have also extended their existing battery cell supply agreement through 2024. Together, this secures Proterra a stable supply of LG Energy Solution battery cells through 2028.

“As an American technology leader, Proterra is proud to build on our strong relationship with LG Energy Solution to bring battery cell manufacturing to the United States,” says Gareth Joyce, president of Proterra Powered & Energy. “The technologies we need to combat the climate crisis and meet the global demand for zero-emission, battery-electric commercial vehicles can and must be built in the U.S. This announcement is a significant step forward in this pursuit and Proterra’s mission of advancing EV technology to deliver the world’s best performing commercial vehicles.”

“The collaboration between LG Energy Solution and Proterra will act as a critical milestone in seizing America’s eco-friendly commercial vehicle industry, already taking a lead in the global market,” states Wonjoon Suh, senior vice president and the Mobility and IT Battery Division’s leader. “LGES will continue to expand our EV battery manufacturing capability in the U.S. and bolster local supply chain to foster clean energy industry in the U.S.”