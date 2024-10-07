ComEd Initiative Awards Instant Discounts to Fleet EV Customers

ComEd has introduced the Point of Purchase initiative, which leverages the firm’s electric vehicle rebate programs and will deliver instant discounts to qualifying business and public sector customers in the market for fleet EVs.

The initiative, designed to provide more certainty around the total costs of a conversion to all-electric fleet vehicles, is powered by a collaboration of more than 30 auto dealerships, various EV manufacturers and local EV stakeholders.

“Making the switch to electric vehicles shouldn’t be a challenge, which is why ComEd is committed to offering resources, tools and programs to remove barriers to EV adoption,” says Melissa Washington, senior vice president of Customer Operations at ComEd. “Earlier this year, we launched our EV rebate program to help make it easier for customers to make the switch to electric vehicles. The new Point of Purchase EV rebate initiative, and the ability to provide instant rebates to fleet customers, is a necessary continuation of our original offering to make widespread fleet electrification more achievable.”

ComEd’s nearly $90 million in rebates launched earlier in 2024 reserve nearly half of all funds, and rebates available in higher amounts, to low-income customers as well as those who reside in equity investment-eligible communities (EIECs). Recognizing that upfront purchase cost is still a main barrier to EV adoption, the Point of Purchase initiative will help more commercial customers — including businesses of all sizes and public sector customers — to qualify for fleet vehicle purchase rebates ranging from $5,000 to $180,000 depending on vehicle type, at the time of purchase.

Through the Point of Purchase initiative, ComEd aims to help more businesses and public sector customers accelerate their plans to electrify their vehicle fleets — including transitioning to light-, medium- and heavy-duty on-road EVs, school buses and public transit buses. Getting more zero-emissions fleet vehicles on the road is an essential component of reducing tailpipe emissions and reaching Illinois’ goal of putting one million EVs on Illinois roads by 2030, as outlined in the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).

The first transaction leveraging ComEd’s Point of Purchase EV Fleet Rebate was awarded in late September 2024 to a commercial customer of Ron Tirapelli Ford in Shorewood, Illinois, who purchased a light-duty vehicle for business use.

To obtain an instant rebate through the ComEd Point of Purchase initiative, fleet vehicle operators must coordinate the purchase of an EV through one of the approved dealerships or manufacturers in the ComEd Point of Purchase network. The dealership will then submit the necessary rebate voucher application, enabling the customer to purchase an EV at a reduced rate.

ComEd is currently still accepting applications from local dealerships to join this network. To learn more, visit www.comed.com/clean.