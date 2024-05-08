ComEd Adds First Electric Bucket Trucks to Its Fleet

As part of its continued commitment to accelerate the electrification of transportation, Illinois energy provider ComEd has added two new, all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet. The addition of new, zero-emissions vehicles is part of the utility’s initiative to transition its fleet vehicles powered by internal combustion engines to the use of fully electric, biodiesel and clean-powered vehicles supporting its work across northern Illinois.

A selection of ComEd’s electric fleet, including one of the new fully electric bucket trucks, will debut at the Illinois Green Drives event Thursday, May 9, 2024.

ComEd’s fleet electrification is part of parent company Exelon’s climate initiative, Path to Clean, and ComEd is on track to convert 50% of its vehicle fleet to electric by 2030. The utility has begun piloting new all-electric fleet trucks, and has a mix of nearly 1,000 all-electric, plug-in hybrid or idle-mitigation vehicles in the queue. In addition, it is making facility upgrades, having added 500 charging stations across the ComEd footprint to date with more to come.

“Everyone benefits from the improved air quality created from the transition to EVs, regardless as to if you own or ride in an EV,” says Vito Martino, vice president of distribution system operations at ComEd. “We’re providing a variety of tools and resources to help our customers make the transition to an EV, but we’re also proud to walk the walk by electrifying our own vehicle fleet.”

Electrifying half of ComEd’s fleet has the potential to eliminate another 29,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, adding to the 4,000 metric tons of emissions the fleet already avoids annually.

Designed for performance and optimal battery usage, the new trucks were sourced through Altec. They are powered through a single-battery system that supports both the vehicle and hydraulic bucket, providing about 135 miles of range during standard operation. These new vehicles will begin supporting operations in May 2024, just in time to support the upcoming storm season.

“ComEd is taking steps to advance energy sustainability in Illinois through the adoption of electric fleet vehicles in their own operations and with resources and education for customers pursuing EVs,” says Samantha Bingham, coordinator of the Illinois Alliance for Clean Transportation. “The actions of individuals making the switch to zero-emission and low-emission vehicles play a role in protecting our communities, but it is also crucial that large-vehicle fleet owners like ComEd lead by example in making this transition.”

ComEd continues to replace end-of-life internal combustion vehicles with plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles, reducing fuel and maintenance costs while creating financial savings that are passed on to customers.

EV adoption continues to accelerate in Illinois, with over 100,000 EVs registered in the state, and most of those in ComEd’s service territory of northern Illinois. While ComEd takes steps to continue electrifying its own fleet, the utility is also committed to helping customers navigate the EV transition.

The utility recently launched its Beneficial Electrification (BE) plan, which offers more than $90 million in EV rebates to help remove common barriers to EVs and grow the network of charging services in the region. As of February 2024, residential customers can receive rebates to offset the upfront cost of purchasing and installing a Level 2 charger at home, and business and public sector customers can apply for rebates to offset the cost of necessary make-ready infrastructure to install Level 2 or DC fast chargers.

Applications for these rebates will continue as long as funds remain. More information on ComEd’s EV rebates can be found at ComEd.com/Clean.