Colorado Mack Trucks Dealer Achieves EV Certification

Mack Trucks dealer Bruckner Truck Sales, based outside of Denver in Commerce City, Colo., recently achieved Certified Electric Vehicle Dealer status. Bruckner’s will now be able to service and support the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first Mack dealer in Colorado to achieve EV certification status.

To become EV-certified, dealers must meet numerous safety, infrastructure, charging, tooling and training requirements. Mack executives meet routinely with dealer leadership during the certification process to ensure a smooth transition to electrification.

Bruckner’s, a Mack Certified Uptime Dealer, offers 36 service bays, one of which is dedicated to electric vehicles. The location has 26 technicians, 12 master techs and two EV-certified techs. One technician is currently in the process of certification. This is the second Bruckner’s location to be EV-certified. Bruckner’s in Fort Worth, Texas, became the first EV-certified Mack dealer in Texas in 2022. Bruckner’s is working to achieve EV-certification status at four other locations.

Bruckner’s in Commerce City is more than 50,000 square-feet and has $2.5 million in parts inventory on hand.

“Bruckner’s sought EV certification because we believe the future of electric vehicles is bright,” says Bodee Avery, general manager of Bruckner’s in Commerce City. “As the technology evolves, we are dedicated to staying on the cutting edge of it and leading the trucking industry in our efforts.”

The Mack LR Electric offers a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for increased range between charges. Twin electric motors with 448 continuous horsepower and a 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM power the vehicle. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the stops the vehicle makes.