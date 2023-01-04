Colorado Governor Includes EV Tax Credits in Budget Request

Governor Polis and the Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) submitted a package of requests for supplemental adjustments to the FY 2022-23 budget and amendments to the November 1, 2022 budget request for FY 2023-24 to the Joint Budget Committee. The Colorado governor’s Nov. 1, 2022 budget request doubles down on the administration’s commitment to make Colorado state more affordable, safer, cleaner, and prepared for a natural disaster or financial rainy day.

“I’m honored by the support we have received from Coloradans to serve our great state for another four years, and I’m committed to upholding the promises made to them and delivering real results,” says Governor Polis. “This proposal addresses the most pressing issues we face as a state and supports our bold goals for a second term.”

Under Governor Polis’s leadership, Colorado has already secured 80% renewable energy by 2030, and to help achieve the final 20%, the governor is proposing up to $120 million for clean energy tax credits to accelerate progress towards our climate and clean air goals. These commonsense proposals will expand rebates for electric vehicles, e-bikes, outdoor power equipment and more.

Image: Michael Fousert on Unsplash