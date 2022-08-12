COIL Acquisition Enables Wallbox to Expand EV Charging Installation Services

Wallbox, a provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has acquired COIL Inc., an EV charging installation service in the U.S. The acquisition will allow Wallbox to offer partners, including auto OEMs, utilities and dealerships in North America, a one-stop shop for EV installation and maintenance services.

The acquisition follows the announcement of Wallbox’s new warehouse facilities across the U.S. and Canada. Wallbox also anticipates production to begin in their recently announced factory in Arlington, Texas this fall.

“We are thrilled to bring the COIL team, their industry expertise and leading installation services into the Wallbox family,” says Douglas Alfaro, general manager of North America at Wallbox. “This acquisition allows us to further enhance our service offerings to our customers in residential and commercial settings, while also expanding into the rapidly growing DC fast-charging installation market.”

“This is an exciting time for COIL, and we are looking forward to expanding our presence across North America with Wallbox,” comments Bobby Penn, founder and general manager of COIL Inc. “We have been working with Wallbox on special projects for the last year, but this combination will allow us to expand our breadth and footprint to better support our customers and the accelerating EV market in North America.”

COIL’s service offerings include residential and commercial Level 2 EV charger installation, Level 3 DC fast-charging installation, electrical engineering services and solution design, utility coordination, incentives management and consulting services, and a network of nationwide installation partners.