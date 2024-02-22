Coastal Waste & Recycling Takes Delivery of Mack LR Electric Refuse Vehicle

Coastal Waste & Recycling has taken delivery of its first battery electric refuse vehicle, the Mack LR Electric model. Mack executives handed over the vehicle during an e-mobility event in Pompano Beach, Florida, attended by Mack, Volvo Construction Equipment, Nextran Truck Centers and local officials.

Volvo CE, another Volvo Group company, participated in the event because Coastal is piloting a Volvo CE EC230 Electric 23-ton excavator.

“Mack is proud to be partnering with Coastal Waste & Recycling in their journey toward electrification,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Coastal’s commitment to sustainability is evident through their efforts to bring battery electric vehicles to serve their customers in southern Florida, and we appreciate their enthusiasm for reducing GHG emissions and environmental care.”

Brendon Pantano, CEO of Coastal, said he ordered the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle because of the company’s long-standing relationship with Mack and Mack’s reputation in the refuse industry.

“We are excited to add both pieces of equipment to our fleet,” says Pantano. “As the first private hauler in Florida to invest in electric, such as the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle, we look forward to harnessing the strength of this strategic move to further elevate innovation in our operations.”

The Mack LR Electric will operate in residential and certain specialized commercial applications. Mack and Coastal worked together to develop favorable routing for the LR Electric to ensure that the refuse truck will complete a full day’s work based on the application needs. Coastal’s LR Electric is equipped with an automated side loader.

The next-generation Mack LR Electric offers a standard 376-kWh total battery capacity for 42% more energy and increased range between vehicle charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.

Four NMC (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150-kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12-, 24- and 600-volt circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Coastal is a privately owned solid waste and recycling company with 25 locations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. It operates more than 700 vehicles, with over half of them Mack truck models.

Nextran Truck Centers in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will provide service and support for Coastal.