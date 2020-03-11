Coach Atlantic Tests All-Electric MCI Bus

Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus, a provider of services for group charters, daily inter-city line runs, municipal transit schedules and school bus contracts, says it is testing Motor Coach Industries’ (MCI) first all-electric coach – the MCI D45 CRTe LE CHARGE, designed for long-range express routes.

MCI and Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus will pair for a demonstration tour on Maritime Bus regular routes, inviting passengers to ride on MCI’s first-ever, battery-electric Commuter Coach. Government officials, transportation stakeholders and sustainability experts will also take part in the tour.

“We’re creating opportunities for government officials, electric utility companies, interest groups, environmentalists and passengers curious about the future of zero-emissions transit to ride along with us on the new MCI D45 CRTe LE CHARGE,” says Mike Cassidy, principal of the Cassidy Group.

“Bus travel is already the most sustainable form of long-distance travel. Now, with MCI’s commitment to battery-electric, we can transform our communities and improve our carbon footprint even further,” he adds.

Cassidy Group’s T3 Transit was the first to test a battery-electric, low-floor transit bus made by MCI sister company New Flyer on municipal transit routes serving greater Charlottetown on Prince Edward Island in 2018. Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus has committed to green strategies throughout its offices, maintenance hubs and service routes, and anticipates introducing battery-electric to its operation by 2022.

Coach Atlantic Maritime Bus said its consideration of battery-electric also includes savings and maintenance costs compared to diesel coaches. With battery-electric buses, engine oil and filter changes, emissions and transmission systems are eliminated, and there is less brake wear due to the electric motor’s regenerative braking capability.

Photo: The MCI D45 CRTe LE CHARGE