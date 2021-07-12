CMD Rebrands Product Line to CMD Alternative Energy Solutions

CMD CNG Energy Solutions has changed its name and branding to CMD Alternative Energy Solutions, to better represent its expanding product portfolio and expertise in the alternative/clean energy markets and to communicate that the company’s capabilities extend into other forms of sustainable fueling equipment and solutions.

CMD says its technical staff, including energy-sector engineers and technicians, have the experience and know-how to develop fueling systems for other alternative energy sources, like electric and hydrogen systems.

“Our focus is to continually grow into the alternative energy equipment sector through technically advanced solutions, while providing the best-in-class service and after sales support for which we are known in the CNG fueling market,” says Brad Schmoll, AES business development manager.

Since the energy equipment product line began 2011, CMD has built a reputation in the alternative fueling industry for being flexible, collaborative and willing to customize solutions for customers.

“We hear often that CMD is easy to do business with,” says Schmoll. “We pride ourselves on learning what our customers need, responding quickly and building lifelong partnerships.”

The new name also aligns with CMD’s core competency of advancing technology that brings real value to the market. CMD has focused on the development of data acquisition and remote management tools, including CMD Insights, which offers customized remote station management dashboards that include predictive maintenance alerts and analytics and customized metrics for system health and output.

CMD has also developed industry-best support for station owners and managers, fleets and drivers, with 24/7/365 remote monitoring and assistance. Technical and service solutions can be leveraged for any type of alternative energy fueling station.