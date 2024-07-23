CMC Deploys GenCell EVOX for Fast Charging of EVs

The California Mobility Center (CMC) and GenCell Energy have partnered to demonstrate the zero-emission GenCell EVOX bridge power solution for fast electric vehicle charging at CMC’s Sacramento facility throughout 2024.

The GenCell EVOX combines hydrogen fuel cells generating 240 kWh/day with 372 kWh of lithium-ion batteries and proprietary AI-driven DERMS software to provide reliable, long-duration, grid-independent, climate-resilient power for critical applications. This provides a rapidly deployable, robust micro-grid-type system that exemplifies integrated energy storage and hydrogen-based power generation applications for areas that might not have sufficient grid power.

“The partnership with GenCell is another example of the CMC helping accelerate and promote clean energy and transportation technology and ensuring California can meet its clean air goals,” says Orville Thomas, CEO of the CMC. “The CMC’s current facility, like a lot of workplaces and fleet depots in California, doesn’t have sufficient power for fast charging. This collaboration to showcase the GenCell EVOX will highlight power solutions that can be used to bridge between where technology is now and where we need it to be.”

“We share with the CMC a passion and deep commitment for decarbonization of transportation,” adds Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell. “Through our collaboration, we can demonstrate how GenCell EVOX deployments at critical spots quickly meet both sustainability and resilience goals, reinforcing interest in and financing for multiple such mobility hubs across the region and beyond. This is a step forward toward our #GreenFSG vision for self-contained, fuel-store-generate solutions providing uninterrupted green power anywhere.”

The collaboration between the CMC and GenCell aims to advance research and development and adoption of zero-emission vehicles, address related workforce challenges, and advance expansion of clean energy and transportation technologies. The EVOX deployment aligns with CMC’s goals by: