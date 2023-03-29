Club Car Launches Street Legal Utility Vehicle

Club Car, a manufacturer of small-wheel, zero-emissions electric vehicles, is rolling out its latest street-legal electric vehicle. The Club Car Urban LSV and XR are now available through the North American commercial distributor network.

Featuring automotive styling, ergonomic design, a top speed of 25 mph for use on roads, and the ability to customize the vehicle for specific needs, the new Club Car Urban brings a unique utility vehicle solution addressing needs for large campuses, last mile delivery, municipalities and hospitality spaces.

“We are very excited to expand Club Car’s electric vehicle portfolio,” says Mark Wagner, president of Club Car. “Our industrial and commercial customers looking for safe, on-road transportation that is street-legal, 100% electric and a low-cost solution will find the Urban to be the ideal fit.”

In addition to the versatility of configurations available, one of the benefits of the Club Car Urban is the low operational costs when compared to pickup trucks or vans. The Club Car Urban is available in several different lithium-ion battery options, which enables fast and efficient charging, reducing operating expenses. Customers will benefit from its automotive-grade features, which includes roll over protection, 3-point safety belts and Club Car’s extensive testing processes.