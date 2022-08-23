CLEAResult Partners on Fleet Electrification Management Pilot Program

New York fleet managers recently presented plans to electrify 285 fleet vehicles during the final workshop of a pilot program led by CLEAResult, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E).

In the program’s first year, fleet managers, city and county planners, and private businesses participated in a series of interactive workshops with experts, plus one-on-one coaching and hands-on technical support to build actionable roadmaps for fleet electrification.

“We showed each organization how to transition to EVs step-by-step so that when it came time to present, every participant had done amazing work tailoring a plan to their specific needs. They own the plans, and that’s the real success of this program,” says James Russell, CLEAResult’s director of transportation electrification.

The program follows an approach supported by the various energy transition and engineering experts involved. First, the teams set goals and engage stakeholders. They then gather data and identify vehicle replacements, which provides the preliminary plan needed to scope out charging infrastructure. Finally, the participants compare the total cost of ownership and build their financial case to begin securing funding. The process is iterative by design to allow for flexibility at any time. When new information comes to light, organizations are encouraged to revisit their plans as needed.

Collectively, the 12 groups plan to transition 285 fleet vehicles to low-emission electric options. This combined effort will reduce CO₂ emissions by over 7,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to the emissions from consuming over 14,700 barrels of oil.

NYSEG and RG&E, subsidiaries of AVANGRID Inc., will help the teams accelerate their plans moving forward through various vehicle and infrastructure incentives in addition to the state and federal funding available.

“The results were far better than we imagined,” states Richard Rosa, Avangrid’s manager of electric vehicle programs and products. “The participating organizations now have clear plans to decarbonize, reduce emissions and improve our climate. We’re thrilled to be a part of their success.”