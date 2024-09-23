ClearBlue Markets Introduces EV Aggregator to Help Earn CFR Credits

ClearBlue Markets has unveiled a solution to help clients earn electric vehicle credits through the Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) while reducing costs. The ClearBlue Markets EV Aggregator is a proprietary tool that pools carbon credits from EV projects, making it easier and more affordable to participate in the CFR program.

The CFR requires participants to undergo verification by accredited third parties, a process that can be expensive. This financial barrier discourages many from pursuing EV project credits despite the critical role EVs play in helping Canada achieve its climate goals.

“ClearBlue’s EV Aggregator enables smaller EV charger owners to participate in the CFR program more easily and affordably,” says Michael Berends, CEO of ClearBlue Markets. “This accelerates Canada’s transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

The EV Aggregator pools data from EV chargers into a single account, reducing participation costs and increasing credit marketability. It also minimizes the financial burden of third-party verification, enhancing profitability. ClearBlue’s team of experts manage the complexities of CFR regulations and the credit generation process on behalf of clients.

This solution streamlines the entire CFR process — from registration to monitoring, reporting, verification and credit transactions — via an automated, user-friendly platform. Clients can access a personalized dashboard that provides real-time project data, credit tracking and financial insights. The EV Aggregator is available through the ClearBlue Vantage carbon intelligence platform, offering seamless access to tools for tracking and optimizing carbon credits.

The EV Aggregator is designed to assist small Compliance Category 3 (CC3) credit creators, including EV charging site hosts and network operators, as well as larger entities with EV fleets or charging infrastructure. Clients range from municipalities to industrial players, and anyone with EV infrastructure may be eligible to generate credits.

Besides facilitating credit creation under the CFR, the EV Aggregator also supports other low-carbon fuel standard programs, including those in British Columbia, California, Oregon, Washington and the European Union, and it will expand to additional jurisdictions eventually.