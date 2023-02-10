Clean Transportation Demonstration Days Coming to N.C. in April

The N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center (NCCETC) is hosting Clean Transportation Demonstration Days on April 11-12, aimed at giving government entities across North Carolina information and experience with clean transportation technologies.

The day will consist of classroom instruction with real-world case study results, hands-on static review, networking, and a closed-course ride and drive.

The event on Tuesday, April 11 will be held at the NC Highway Patrol Training & Driving Facility in Garner, N.C. The following day, Coastal Plains Raceway Park in Jacksonville, N.C., will host the event.

Classroom instruction will include alternative fuel options, telematics and other new technologies, safety and more, NCCETC says. There will be a diverse display of vehicles, such as electric and alt-fuel vehicles, buses and police vehicles.

Registration is open only to government entities, the organization notes.

Photo by Michael Marais on Unsplash