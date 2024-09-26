Clean Energy to Build Houston METRO’s First Private CNG Fueling Station

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has reached a new agreement with the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO), the Houston region’s largest public transport provider, to build the agency’s first private compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station. The new facility will exclusively serve up to 120 of METRO’s newest natural gas-powered transit buses operating busy routes throughout the Texas city and beyond.

Under the new agreement, Clean Energy will design and build the new station, upgrade the current site’s bays, and provide operations and maintenance services for the station. When it is completed and fully operational, the station is expected to consume 2 million gallons of CNG annually.

The new station is set to play a crucial role in METRO’s efforts to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon emissions by helping the agency meet its commitment of running fleet vehicles on zero-emissions fuels by 2030. By transitioning to CNG, the transit fleet will be able to achieve a 90% reduction in NOx and tailpipe emissions.

Geographically larger than the cities of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York, greater Houston is home to 4.7 million residents spanning 1,285 square miles of land. This means METRO bus routes have an expansive area to cover, often requiring double the fuel usage of most other U.S. city transit agencies.

By choosing to invest in a fleet that runs on CNG instead of diesel, METRO not only ensures clean air for commuters, but also guarantees no service disruption as natural gas engines can run long distances without compromise. The new station and buses will also be able to seamlessly transition to renewable natural gas (RNG), allowing the fleet to reduce carbon emissions by over 300%.

“We are excited to be partnering with the team at METRO on their very first CNG station build,” says Chad Lindholm, senior vice president with Clean Energy. “For METRO, growing their CNG-powered fleet and making the switch will truly help shift the dial in reaching their sustainability goals.

“This deal also demonstrates the confidence the city has in CNG as a cleaner, more efficient fuel to provide essential transport to millions of commuters daily,” adds Lindholm. “For Clean Energy, this represents the largest agreement we have won in the last decade, demonstrating the ongoing transition to cleaner-burning natural gas by some of the country’s largest fleets.”

The new station will be located at the Hiram Clarke facility in southwest Houston. Once completed, it will be able to fuel 120 diesel gallon equivalent (DGEs) in under 12 minutes, a prerequisite of the build to ensure efficient, in-and-out fueling. Construction is expected to begin in early 2025.