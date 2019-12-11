Clean Energy Names Ardisana to Company Board

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a provider of natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel and refueling solutions, has appointed Lizabeth Ardisana to its board of directors.

Ardisana is CEO and the principal owner of ASG Renaissance, a technical and communication services firm that she founded in 1987. In this capacity, she has worked with Ford Motor Co. and other vehicle manufacturers on their alternative fuel initiatives, including converting vehicles to natural gas. She is also CEO of Performance Driven Workforce, a scheduling and staffing firm that was founded in 2015 in Michigan and has since expanded into five states.

“I am excited about joining the Clean Energy board of directors and making a contribution to this impressive company,” Ardisana says. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow directors and company management to advance natural gas as a clean, alternative transportation fuel.”

“As a highly respected and seasoned executive with valuable experience in the alternative fuels industry, we look forward to Lizabeth’s engagement and assistance in guiding our objectives,” says Stephen Scully, Clean Energy’s board chairman. “We are fortunate to have her join us, and I am confident that she is going to make an important and positive impact on our company.”

Clean Energy owns or operates a network of approximately 540 CNG, LNG and/or RNG refueling stations across North America. The company also sells Redeem RNG fuel.