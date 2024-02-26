Clean Energy Fuels Opens Two New RNG Fueling Stations in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has opened two new fueling stations in Texas that offer heavy-duty trucks and other fleet vehicles renewable natural gas (RNG), one of the only fuels that receives a carbon-negative rating. A station in North Fort Worth, near Alliance and DFW airports, and another in South Dallas close to Interstate 45, I-35 and I-20, are strategically located near dozens of distribution centers.

The two stations expand Clean Energy’s fueling network of over 600 stations, and open at a time when RNG is becoming a fuel that many fleets are embracing to meet their carbon emissions reduction goals. A new 15-liter natural gas engine for heavy-duty trucks, the Cummins’ X15N, is anticipated to be commercially available later in 2024 and is being tested by fleets including Walmart, Werner, Knight Swift, FedEx Freight and UPS.

Besides heavy-duty truck fleets, there are 700 Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) buses, hundreds of sanitation trucks, airport shuttles and other vehicles that support DFW and Austin-Bergstrom airports, all of which operate on ultra-clean RNG.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth area is already one of the biggest transportation hubs in the country, and it is only getting bigger,” says Chad Lindholm, senior vice president of sales at Clean Energy. “These two new stations will provide heavy-duty truck fleets with the ease of fueling with RNG, which is becoming more recognized as the cleanest, most affordable and readily available alternative fuel for the transportation market.”

The North Fort Worth station is located at 895 Railhead Drive in Haslet, Texas, adjacent to Alliance airport. It sits on almost eight acres and is equipped with multiple fast-fill fuel dispensers allowing heavy-duty vehicles to easily get in-and-out within 10 to 15 minutes with a full tank of RNG. It also offers 82 private overnight fueling posts for heavy-duty trucks, as well as 54 parking bays for box trucks and 140 for drivers’ personal vehicles.

The South Dallas station is at 4480 Logistics Drive in Dallas and occupies 5.7 acres near Lancaster, bordered by I-35 to the east, I-20 to the north and I-45 to the west. It is equipped with multiple fast-fill dispensers, 80 private overnight fuel posts for heavy-duty trucks, 120 parking places for drivers’ vehicles and 41 for box trucks.

Clean Energy is also investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the production of RNG at dairy farms in the U.S., including a facility at Del Rio Dairy in Friona, Texas, which began producing RNG in 2023, and another is expected to begin construction at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt, Texas, soon.