Clean Energy Fuels Opens RNG Station in Philadelphia-South Jersey Area

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has opened a new renewable natural gas (RNG) station in Carney’s Point, New Jersey, for heavy-duty trucks and other fleet vehicles to access this fuel produced from organic waste.

The new station is strategically located in the trucking corridor between Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware, near Interstate 295 and the New Jersey Turnpike. It is now part of Clean Energy’s fueling network of over 600 stations in North America.

“The Carney’s Point station gives fleets that operate in the Philadelphia and South Jersey area access to a much cleaner alternative fuel,” says Chad Lindholm, senior vice president of Clean Energy. “One of the benefits of RNG is that it’s available in significant quantities today and is already helping to decarbonize the heavy-duty vehicle market. We are pleased to provide truck fleets a convenient location in this important corridor with an ultra-low carbon fueling experience.”

The opening of the new state-of-the-art station coincides with the introduction of Cummins X15N, a 15-liter natural gas engine that is currently being used by Walmart, Knight Swift, UPS and other heavy-duty truck fleets. The multi-million-dollar station is situated on five acres at 5 Schoolhouse Road in Carney’s Point, has two fast-fill dispenser lanes for easy in-and-out RNG fueling, and turns the south New Jersey area into a hub for clean, sustainable fueling.

Clean Energy currently has a significant customer base in the Philadelphia/South New Jersey area, fueling fleets such as South Jersey Gas, Atlantic City Jitney Association, Wally Park at Philadelphia International Airport, Waste Management and the refuse operation of the city of Philadelphia.

Clean Energy is also investing in the production of RNG at dairy farms. Agriculture accounts for nearly 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the transportation sector accounts for another 28%, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Capturing methane from farm waste lowers these emissions. RNG transportation fuel produced by that methane lowers GHG emissions on a lifecycle basis when compared with diesel. This allows RNG to be one of the only transportation fuels to receive a negative carbon-intensity score from the California Air Resources Board based on the reduction of emissions at the source and at the vehicle.