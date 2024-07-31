Clean Energy Fuels Opens RNG Fueling Station in Florida City

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has opened its latest renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling station in Davenport, Florida. The site is now providing RNG to heavy-duty trucking and other fleets operating busy routes around Highway 27, Interstate 4 and the Florida Turnpike area. RNG is a fuel made entirely from organic waste and reduces carbon emissions by an average of 300% versus diesel.

The opening of the RNG station aligns with the introduction of Cummins’ X15N natural gas engine, a breakthrough development for heavy-duty trucking fleets looking to shift to ultraclean fuel without compromising on capability. This new engine has been tested by fleets of companies including Walmart, Knight Swift, UPS and Amazon and is receiving praise for its power, torque, fuel economy and the ability to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“Clean Energy has seen a strong demand for RNG fuel from both new and existing customers,” says Chad Lindholm, senior vice president of Clean Energy. “The Davenport station is in a great location to supply a clean fuel to the many fleets that operate in the central Florida area. The investments being made by Clean Energy and many others in RNG production will ensure a steady flow of RNG fuel to this station and hundreds of others that are in our network around the country.”

The new station sits on 3.7 acres of land at 2450 Access Road in northwest Davenport and includes five fast-fill dispensers for easy in-and-out fueling and 98 time-fill fueling hoses. Clean Energy currently has a network of over 600 fueling stations in North America and is expanding that number with stations purposely built and strategically located for heavy-duty truck fleets.

Clean Energy is also making substantial investments in the production of RNG at dairy farms. Agriculture accounts for nearly 10% of U.S. GHG emissions, and the transportation sector accounts for another 28%, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Capturing methane from farm waste lowers these emissions. RNG, produced by captured methane and used as a transportation fuel, lowers GHG emissions on a life cycle basis when compared with diesel. This allows RNG to be one of the only transportation fuels to receive a negative carbon-intensity score based on the reduction of emissions at the source and at the vehicle.