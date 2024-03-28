Clean Energy Fuels Names Ford to Board of Directors

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has appointed Patrick J. Ford to the company’s board of directors, effective March 27, 2024. He will also be a member of Clean Energy’s audit committee.

Ford, 62, served as an audit partner at KPMG LLP from 1994 until his retirement in 2022. During his tenure at KPMG, he served numerous SEC registrants as the lead audit engagement partner in the energy, automotive and technology sectors.

“Patrick brings to our board extensive experience in finance and accounting within the energy industry,” says Stephen Scully, chairman of Clean Energy’s board of directors. “We are fortunate to have him join us, and I look forward to the positive impact his engagement and assistance will bring in guiding Clean Energy’s strategy and objectives.”

“I am excited to be given this opportunity to serve as an advisor to such a leading force in the renewable fuels sector,” says Ford. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to advocate for RNG as a sustainable, alternative fuel for commercial transportation.”

During his years as an audit executive, Ford served as a member of the board of directors of KPMG and has experience as a member on several other high-profile private and not-for-profit boards. A certified public accountant (retired) in California, Arizona and Hawaii, he holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.