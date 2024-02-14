Clean Energy Fuels Completes RNG Facility at Iowa Dairy Farm

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has completed its latest renewable natural gas (RNG) facility in Marshall County, Iowa. The Marshall Ridge Dairy project is expected to produce 1.7 million gallons of low carbon-intensity RNG annually.

The three-digester facility in State Center, Iowa, is now producing pipeline-quality RNG and injecting it into the national grid. RNG is a sustainable fuel derived from organic waste that provides an immediate and significant carbon reduction in transportation.

Financed through one of Clean Energy’s production joint ventures and developed by Dynamic Renewables, the project is valued at $42 million. Methane from the roughly 240,000 gallons of manure produced by the 8,000-cow herd each day will be converted into biogas and ready-to-use clean fuel for heavy-duty fleets nationwide. Clean Energy is filing the necessary applications to generate federal and state environmental credits.

“We value working with forward-thinking farmers, helping them create a new revenue stream from what would have been considered waste,” says Clay Corbus senior vice president for renewables at Clean Energy. “RNG is an immediate, smart way to address harmful fugitive emissions, and the RNG produced at Marshall Ridge will directly help to cleanly fuel and decarbonize commercial transport.”

“We have been in the business of milking cows for over 60 years, and that’s what our core business will always be,” says Kevin Blood of Marshall Ridge Dairy. “Adding an RNG facility to our farm will enable us to manage our manure much better while generating an additional revenue stream for our bottom line.”

Agriculture accounts for nearly 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and the transportation sector accounts for another 28%, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Capturing methane from farm waste lowers these emissions. RNG, produced by that captured methane and used as a transportation fuel, significantly lowers GHG emissions on a lifecycle basis when compared with diesel.