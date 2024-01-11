Clean Energy Fuels Begins Producing RNG at South Dakota Digester Facility

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has completed a new renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility at Drumgoon Dairy in Lake Norden, S.D. The 6,500-cow dairy farm is expected to supply 1.66 million gallons of negative carbon-intensity RNG annually to the transportation market when at full capacity.

Construction of the $38 million RNG digester project was completed in early December 2023, and injection into the interstate natural gas pipeline system of the RNG began within weeks. The RNG produced at Drumgoon will be virtually stored until all pathways for federal and state environmental credits are approved, and a carbon-intensity score is assigned to the RNG, expected in the first half of 2024.

“Completion of the RNG project at Drumgoon Dairy, along with several others that are right behind it, is already making a contribution to controlling harmful greenhouse gas emissions,” says Clay Corbus, senior vice president of renewables at Clean Energy. “Being a multi-generational operation, Drumgoon’s owners are always thinking about the future, whether it’s bringing in the latest technology to better track and monitor their cows or transforming their herd to antibiotic-free. Adding a RNG digester that captures the methane produced by Drumgoon’s cows and turning it into a clean fuel is the ultimate recycling project.”

The Drumgoon Dairy RNG project was financed through Clean Energy’s joint venture with bp, developed with Dynamic Renewables, and is one of several RNG projects the three companies have partnered to build at dairies in the Midwest. All the RNG produced at Drumgoon will be available at Clean Energy’s fueling infrastructure.

Clean Energy sales of RNG into the transportation market for the first nine months of 2023 grew 17% over the same period of 2022, and with customers such as UPS, Republic Services, LA Metro, Knight Swift and Amazon, the demand of the ultra-clean fuel is expected to continue to expand.