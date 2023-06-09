Clean Cities Reps Take Off on 5,100-Mile EV Journey

Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy of the Connecticut Southwestern Area Clean Cities Coalition have started a 27-day Coast-to-Coast EV Road Trip, leaving from Sacramento, Calif., and rolling 5,100 miles through 33 cities in 25 states.

On June 12, their Chevrolet Bolt will stop in Arlington, Texas, to participate in a meeting at the North Central Texas Council of Governments offices that will include presentations by NCTCOG and trip sponsors related to EVs, EV chargers and how agencies can incorporate resilience strategies to ensure EVs can always charge.

This is the second time the Coast to Coast EV Road Trip has appeared in Arlington. Last year’s inaugural event made a quick stop at NCTCOG, which houses the Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition. DFW Clean Cities works to reduce transportation energy use and improve air quality by providing guidance to the public on alternative fuel and electric vehicles, coordinating infrastructure planning and readiness, and facilitating best practices around transportation-energy integration.

This is the Coast-to-Coast EV Road Trip’s only scheduled stop in Texas. When it leaves Arlington, it will travel to Louisiana and through the Southeast before heading north toward its ultimate destination of Newport, R.I.