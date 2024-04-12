Class 8 Electric Truck Makes Historic Border Crossing into Mexico

A Class 8 heavy-duty electric freight truck has completed a historic crossing from the U.S. into Mexico, according to San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) and Bali Express. The semi-truck made its maiden voyage into Mexico, marking a milestone as the binational region moves toward a net-zero future.

The dedicated trucks will utilize recently built charging infrastructure installed by SDG&E designed to provide reliable and accessible charging options for medium- to heavy-duty electric freight trucks crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Today marks a historic milestone in our journey toward reducing emissions and paving the way for a cleaner energy future,” says Caroline Winn, chief executive officer at SDG&E. “This new electric corridor is a great example of how collaboration can create new and innovative ways to rethink how to propel our transportation systems toward electrification.”

Juan Baez, owner of San Diego-based Bali Express, emphasized the importance of working together in achieving sustainability goals.

“We are thrilled to be working with SDG&E in this historic endeavor,” says Baez. “By adding electric freight trucks, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also leading the way toward a more sustainable future for freight transportation on both sides of the border. We’re proud to be a leader in this transition and excited about the first-ever crossing.”

The chargers were partially funded by a $200,000 grant through the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program. This program has provided more than $1 billion to alternative fuel and vehicle technology projects designed to deliver health, environmental and economic benefits to communities.

“To accommodate the transition to zero-emission trucks on both sides of the border, it’s critically important we have the necessary infrastructure,” says California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan. “The California Energy Commission is helping fund projects across the state to build a better and more equitable charging infrastructure system for both cars and trucks.”

The electric charging infrastructure is a part of SDG&E’s Power Your Drive for Fleets program. This program connects fleet operators with resources and financial incentives to design and install charging infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty fleets easily and cost-effectively.