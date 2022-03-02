CityFreighter, PEM Motion Partner on Last-Mile Delivery EV Innovations

CityFreighter, a developer of unique, modular electric delivery vehicles, is entering a strategic partnership with PEM Motion, a mobility engineering consulting firms. The collaboration will enable CityFreighter to leverage PEM Motion’s team of engineers, developers and business experts in electrification and logistics to scale operations in the United States and Europe.

“PEM Motion is well-known for its engineering talent and business acumen in electric-vehicle manufacturing and innovation,” says Michael Schoening, CityFreighter’s founder and president. “They are the right partner for us as we create a new customer-centric model to crack the last-mile delivery market.”

CityFreighter will work directly with customers to build highly specialized trucks and an integrated suite of logistics services. The company will provide fleet operators with everything needed to electrify and reduce total cost of ownership. Unlike typical OEM vehicle development strategies, which concentrate on high-volume production of one-size-fits-all trucks, CityFreighter will use strategic partners and contract manufacturers to be profitable at much lower sales volumes.

“We’ll use our knowledge of German and North American markets to bring CityFreighter’s ideas to life, the way we did with StreetScooter,” states Prof. Achim Kampker, partner at PEM Motion. “We’re experienced electric-vehicle developers and have worked with many customers to find lower-cost, practical ways to build a business.”

CityFreighter expects to start serial production of the CF1, a zero-emissions Class 3 delivery truck by the third quarter in 2023. It projects to be profitable by 2024, with volumes of 30,000 vehicles by 2027.

CityFreighter debuted a beta version of the CF1 at the Advanced Clean Technology Expo in Long Beach, Calif. in August 2021. The CF1 features a unique, low-floor skateboard chassis with best-in-class payload. Its 86 kWh lithium-ion battery pack delivers 150 miles of range with heat-pump based thermo management. The CF1 will also be loaded with advanced safety features including a full suite of ADAS features and stability control.