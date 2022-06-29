City of Varennes Orders Customized Electric Rescue Truck from E-ONE

REV Group Inc.’s E-ONE subsidiary is building an all-electric Vector Rescue Decon truck for the City of Varennes Fire Safety Service in Quebec; it is the first rescue truck using the first fully electric North America-style fire truck design.

This Vector order, which will become one of the initial electric vehicle (EV) firetrucks in operation in Canada, came from the City of Varennes. REV Fire Group introduced its EV firetruck in August 2021, which utilizes 316 kW of automotive grade batteries, and can be customized to accommodate specialized fire ground duties such as air support and decontamination of firefighters to remove carcinogens from gear after fighting structure fires.

The Vector design features low battery cell placement, which offers a safer, lower center of gravity for enhanced stability while operating. The crew from Varennes worked closely with the engineers at E-ONE to develop this unique mission critical apparatus to serve their community.

It includes a 100-inch-wide Cyclone cab with raised forward roof and rear vista and an extruded aluminum walk-thru body with full height. It offers 500 amps of available 12-volt power as well as a walk-through body design to cab, which allows for separation of duties with a dirty firefighter entering in the back door and emerging through the cab crew doors decontaminated.

“This emergency truck is one-of-a-kind,” says Varennes Mayor Martin Damphousse. “In addition to having a self-sufficiency that guarantees reliability for the entire duration of interventions, it will meet the needs of the Fire Safety Service on three specific points: the decontamination of firefighters on site with their equipment, air refueling breathing and release during a call.”

“We are excited to partner with Varennes Fire Safety Service to help protect both their community and the environment with one of the first EV fire apparatus in Canada,” comments Kent Tyler, president of REV Fire Group. “It’s our first EV Rescue truck, which demonstrates the Vector’s customization and flexibility to suit a fire department’s needs.”