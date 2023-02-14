City of Salinas Acquires Phoenix Motor Electric Trucks

Phoenix Motorcars, a manufacturer of all-electric, medium-duty vehicles, has fulfilled an order for one flatbed and two cargo trucks, as well as three Level III charging stations, for the City of Salinas, Calif.

These trucks offer a driving range of up to 110 miles, with the ability to be fully charged within two to three hours with a 50 kW Level III charger. The vehicles were funded in part by the Monterey Bay Air Resources District (MBARD) Clean Air Management Program and the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) program.

“Agriculture is the foundation of our local economy, so the air quality and climate in our community matter,” says Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig. “Replacing three large fleet vehicles helps protect our environment and also significantly reduces operational and maintenance costs. Climate resiliency and environmental sustainability are part of the core values of our council and improve the quality of life for our residents.

“Phoenix Motorcars is proud to bring the first zero emission trucks to the City of Salinas,” adds Phoenix Motorcars CEO Lance Zhou. “We are pleased to help Monterey Bay Air Resources District Clean Air Management Program in its efforts and deliver emission and cost savings to the city of Salinas.”