City of Atlanta to Deploy EV ARC Charging Stations

The City of Atlanta has issued a purchase order for Envision Solar’s EV ARC to charge its growing fleet of electric vehicles (EVs).

The company says the EV ARC can be deployed in minutes without difficult, expensive and disruptive trenching and construction. In addition, EV ARC can charge EVs and supply emergency power to first responders during grid interruptions.

“Atlanta is a booming market for EVs and has aggressively supported EV charging infrastructure,” says Desmond Wheatley, Envision Solar’s CEO. “This will be our first deployment for the city and will add to our growing list of locations where people are driving on sunshine using our products. We look forward to deploying many more EV ARCs in Georgia.”

The EV ARC and EV ARC HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day.

EV ARC products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility.