City in Ontario Will Add Two Mack LR Electric Vehicles to Refuse Truck Fleet

To help the city of Kingston, Ontario, achieve its sustainability goals, its municipal leaders recently ordered two Mack LR Electric battery electric vehicle (BEV) refuse models. The Mack LR Electric vehicles will be the Canadian city’s first two BEVs in its refuse fleet.

“Mack is excited that the city of Kingston opted to order two Mack LR Electric vehicles to help assist them in attaining their sustainability targets,” says Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “Mack offers a total ecosystem of support, from grant writing and infrastructure to financing. We remain committed to helping our customers adopt this zero-emissions technology.”

Kingston developed a comprehensive strategic plan for 2023-2026. A main component of the plan is to lead environmental stewardship and climate change, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions from city operations. To achieve these goals, city fleet operations is working on a zero-emission fleet transition plan.

“We are currently targeting reducing our GHG emissions by 30% by 2030,” says Brent Fowler, director of Corporate Asset Management and Fleet for Kingston. “The LR Electric refuse vehicles are one of multiple strategies the city is leveraging to work toward the achievement of these goals.”

Kingston is targeting net-zero emissions by 2040. The LR Electric refuse vehicles will also be the city’s first refuse trucks to have an Automated Side Loader (ASL) used for cart-based collection. City leaders plan to transition the fleet to ASLs during the next five years to help improve operator safety and efficiency.

The city’s fleet currently includes 14 garbage trucks, seven recyclers and two medium-duty packers. While the LR Electric models will be the first BEVs in the refuse fleet, Kingston has two electric transit buses, six electric ice re-surfacers and 35 light-duty BEVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

For initial charging infrastructure, Kingston will deploy two portable 50-kW Heliox chargers purchased through Mack, and the city also has a 150-kW DC fast-charger option through its Transit Bus Depot if required.

The LR Electric offers a standard 376-kWh total battery capacity for 42% more energy and increased range between vehicle charges. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM.

Four NMC (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150-kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12-, 24- and 600-volt circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load.

The Mack Ultra Service Agreement gives LR Electric customers an uptime package tailored specifically for the technical needs of BEVs. It includes scheduled maintenance, preventative maintenance, towing and repair, a battery monitoring service and Mack’s connected uptime services in one package that can be included with monthly truck payments.

The LR Electric and its batteries will be supported by Mack GuardDog Connect, an integrated telematics solution that helps customers achieve peak operating conditions and maximize uptime. The connected service monitors battery health and performance and checks for fault codes and defects reported by the battery and electric components of the energy storage system.

Surgenor Truck Centre of Kingston, along with the city’s in-house Fleet Maintenance staff, will collaborate on service and support of the LR Electric models.