City in Arizona Unveils State’s First Fully Electric Fire Truck

Mesa, Ariz.’s all-electric fire truck is officially in service. The pumper truck, stationed at Fire Station 221 in southeast Mesa, will reduce toxin exposure for firefighters as part of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department’s commitment to implementing cutting-edge health and safety practices.

The truck, manufactured by E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc., is the first fully electric North American-style fire engine in Arizona and will support the city of Mesa’s Climate Action Plan and goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by helping to reduce the department’s carbon footprint.

“I’m an advocate for electric vehicles—it’s a more efficient technology and shifting city vehicles from gas-powered to electric is another step we can take toward reaching our Climate Action Plan goals,” says Mayor John Giles. “We look forward to this as a study in the potential cost savings and efficiency of electric vehicles in city operations. This is further testament to Mesa’s investment in public safety and our Mesa Fire and Medical Department’s strong tradition of innovation and leadership in the state and the nation.”

The new fire truck excels at sustainability and performance with low to no carbon emissions, less noise pollution, range extension for prolonged power needs and life-long batteries. It can pump four hose lines at 750 gallons per minute for four hours on a single charge — allowing for continuous emergency response, when needed.

Station 221 is equipped with an electrical charger capable of fully recharging the fire truck in approximately 3 1/2 hours. The fire station, which opened in 2021, was designed and built to keep firefighters healthy and safe. Safety measures include positive pressure airflow to keep contaminants out of living areas, exhaust capturing systems to remove vehicle exhaust in the bays while fire trucks are running before leaving the station and a decontamination area that now includes showers for firefighters to remove contaminants prior to entering living areas.

“On behalf of Fire Truck Solutions, E-ONE and REV Fire Group, we are delighted that the city of Mesa and Mesa Fire and Medical have chosen the E-ONE to support the city’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050,” says Mike Virnig, REV Fire Group president. “Thank you to the city of Mesa and Mesa Fire and Medical for your partnership.”

Funding for Mesa’s all-electric fire truck is from 2018 bonds approved by voters and the city’s General Fund.