CIM Group Invests in Renewable Natural Gas

Los Angeles-based CIM Group has announced a significant investment in an affiliate of MAS CanAm LLC, the holding company for all of the renewable natural gas (RNG) activities undertaken by MAS Energy LLC, a privately held, Atlanta-based owner, developer and operator of North American RNG production assets and biogas-to-power facilities.

CIM Group and CanAm will look to partner on investments in future RNG projects. MAS Energy has notable experience in the biomethane-to-energy sector, having been involved in 21 projects since 2008. CanAm’s current operating portfolio consists of three facilities, and MAS Energy is developing additional projects that will be added to CanAm’s portfolio, a number of which have advanced to the construction phase.

“This marks a continuation of CIM Group’s almost 20-year program of significant green infrastructure investments, particularly in the growing field of renewable energy,” says Avi Shemesh, co-founder and principal of CIM Group.

“This transaction represents a great outcome for our investors and a significant milestone on our journey to be one of the largest RNG producers in North America,” adds Michael Hall, managing partner at MAS Energy. “CIM Group’s flexible approach and strong sector knowledge clearly differentiated them from their peers in what is becoming an increasingly competitive investor market.”

CIM Group – a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer – brings experience in waste-to-value industries to MAS Energy. The company is a partner with Bolder Industries, a producer of sustainable plastic and rubber products created from used tires.

Marathon Capital LLC acted as financial advisor to CanAm in the transaction.