Chula Vista Contracts with Blink for Public EV Charging Stations

Blink Charging Co. has signed with the City of Chula Vista in California to install 31 Blink IQ 200 Level 2 fast-charging stations in various locations within the city. The five-year agreement with automatic renewals reaffirms the city and Blink’s commitment to providing accessible, reliable and fast electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure throughout the community. Blink will own and operate the EV chargers.

Chula Vista was an early adopter of EV charging technologies first deploying Blink EV chargers in 2012. As the city’s EV use expands, Blink continues to make servicing their existing EV chargers and bringing more chargers online, a priority as they prepare for what is expected to be ongoing widespread EV adoption by residents and visitors.

“Providing EV charging for Chula Vista is a key step to support Chula Vista’s climate action goals to increase the adoption of alternative fuel vehicles,” says Coleen Wisniewski, Chula Vista’s environmental sustainability manager. “Ensuring existing EV chargers can properly operate is essential to our region and to reaching our local and state goals.”

The EV charging infrastructure also supports the goals of the state of California to get 5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030. The California governor’s recent executive order directs the state to require that, by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles.

“We are delighted that Chula Vista continues to be forward leaning when it comes to the future of transportation,” comments Brendan Jones, president of Blink Charging. “California has been a leader in the adoption of EVs and through this upgrade agreement, Chula Vista carries that forward regarding infrastructure development. With the new Blink IQ 200s, Chula Vista residents can have confidence that their city’s charging infrastructure is well positioned to meet their charging needs today and to serve the EVs of tomorrow.”

Blink’s IQ 200 units have a maximum output of 80 amps.