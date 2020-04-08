China Orders Loop Energy’s Fuel Cell Range Extender

Loop Energy, a mobile-power company providing hydrogen fuel cell solutions for the medium- to heavy-duty vehicle market, has received a purchase order from a bus manufacturer in China to support the Nanjing municipal government’s objective of replacing its existing 7,000-unit battery-electric bus fleet with an improved battery-hydrogen hybrid alternative that offers all-season, long-range and higher passenger-capacity operation.

The multiple-unit range extender order, which represents the start of a long-term commercial agreement with a total estimated value of approximately $15 million over a three-year period, follows the receipt of product certification for Loop’s 50 kW fuel cell range extender module series from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), a national independent testing and certification organization for vehicular products in China.

“We are pleased to receive this initial order for Loop’s 50 kW fuel cell range extenders immediately following the earning of product certification from CATARC, who is widely recognized as a vehicle testing organization worldwide,” says Ben Nyland, president and CEO of Loop Energy.

“This agreement marks an important milestone for Loop, as it signifies a ramp-up of commercial activity. We look forward to building on this momentum as we expand our market footprint in China, Europe and other international markets,” he adds.

Certified to GB/T standards, Loop Energy’s range extender is officially listed with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China (MIIT) and approved for vehicle indexing, enabling original equipment manufacturers to select Loop Energy’s product for integration into market-ready fuel cell electric vehicles in China.