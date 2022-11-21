Chevron Takes Ownership of Beyond6 with Network of 55 CNG Fueling Stations

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., has signed a definitive agreement to acquire full ownership of Beyond6 LLC (B6) and its network of 55 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States from Chevron’s current B6 co-owners, a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Trading and B6 CEO Andrew West.

Through collaborations with Brightmark LLC and California Bioenergy LLC, Chevron is developing projects across the United States designed to convert fugitive methane emissions from dairies to a beneficial use as renewable natural gas (RNG), which can be considered carbon negative on a lifecycle basis under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard. With this acquisition, Chevron can market the RNG it either produces or procures through a nationwide network of CNG locations.

“Chevron has seen strong demand for our RNG-to-CNG fuel offering from new and existing customers,” says Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of Americas Products. “Because of its carbon negative attribute and the ability of fleet operators to efficiently adapt vehicles to run on CNG, renewable natural gas can be a lower carbon solution for fleets seeking to reduce their lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions.”

Mercuria and Chevron will enter into a long-term supply relationship to deliver renewable natural gas to Chevron as part of the transaction.

“B6 represents a best-in-class operator in the build-out of a renewable natural gas network, and Mercuria has been excited to help the company grow from a stand-alone business to one that can help drive growth under Chevron,” states Brian A. Falik, Mercuria’s chief investment officer. “The partnership with Chevron has been a great success, and we look forward to helping them supply renewable fueling solutions to their customers.”