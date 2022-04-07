Chase, EVgo Installing EV Fast-Charging Stations at Branches Across the U.S.

Chase says it is piloting public fast electric vehicle charging stations across 50 of its U.S. branches beginning this summer, partnering with EVgo, which builds, owns and operates a network of public DC fast chargers.

“We’re always listening and taking feedback from customers when it comes to the branch experience, and we know environmental sustainability is important to them,” says Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. “We’re excited to work together with EVgo to bring electric vehicle charging to our branches and offer this important service to thousands of customers and their communities.”

Fast chargers will be installed at select Chase branch locations in states like California, Indiana, Illinois, New York, Oregon and Pennsylvania, offering drivers access to 100 kW and 350 kW chargers that can charge vehicles as much as 80% in 15-45 minutes. The bank expects to have all stations available for use by the summer of 2023.

Once installed and operational at the 50 branch locations, EVgo estimates chargers will deliver up to 9.4 million kWh annually to provide nearly 30 million EV miles charged.

“Reducing the amount of pollution from tailpipes will have real benefits for consumers and communities, and increasing the availability of convenient public fast charging gives more drivers peace of mind to switch to electric,” states Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. “Having access to fast charging in everyday settings of life – the local bank being a great example as well as an important community staple – is truly key. We’re excited to partner with Chase, and together with our shared values, we look forward to working together on decarbonizing transportation and improving our communities.”

In the coming months, Chase will also continue to expand on-site solar power at its branches across the U.S. To date, Chase has added solar installations at over 350 branches in Michigan, Arizona Nevada and California, with additional projects underway in Florida, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Indiana and New York. Chase’s goal is to complete solar installations at approximately 400 additional branches plus 125 carports – solar panels installed above parking lots – by the end of 2022. When the project is complete, it will provide over 25 MW of solar capacity.